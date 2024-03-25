More than 18,000 pigs died in a fire at a farm in Icheon, south of Seoul, on Monday, officials said.

The blaze broke out at 5:45 a.m. and gutted four of the six barns at the pig farm in Icheon, about 50 kilometers south of Seoul, killing some 16,000 piglets and 2,300 sows, fire officials said.

No human casualties were reported, as all 19 people, including foreign workers, evacuated safely.

Fire authorities deployed 110 personnel, and 36 pumpers and other equipment to put out the fire before completely extinguishing the flames at around 10 a.m.

Firefighting authorities plan to look into what led to the fire and inspect the damage incurred.