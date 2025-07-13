South Korea names former PM Kim Boo-kyum as envoy to India

South Korea has named former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum as a special presidential envoy to India, part of a broader diplomatic campaign to strengthen ties with key international partners. Kim, who led the government from 2021 to 2022 and previously served as interior minister and a four-term lawmaker, is set to depart for New Delhi on Wednesday.

President Lee Jae-myung’s decision reflects a strategic push to expand South Korea’s global diplomatic footprint. The move comes as Seoul seeks to deepen cooperation with India, a key player in the Indo-Pacific region and a rising global economic power.

Alongside Kim’s appointment, the presidential office has dispatched three other senior figures to major global regions. Former Environment Minister Yoon Yeo-joon will represent South Korea in the European Union, while former Justice Minister Kang Gum-sil will head to France. Democratic Party lawmaker and ex-Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae is leading the mission to the United Kingdom. All four envoys are scheduled to depart by midweek.

Additionally, talks are underway to appoint former opposition leader Kim Chong-in as a special envoy to the United States, though no final decision has been made.

Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Woo Sang-ho confirmed that Seoul is currently in discussions with 14 countries about sending more envoys, signalling a major diplomatic expansion under the new administration.