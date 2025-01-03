South Korea recorded its first increase in newborns in nearly a decade last year, with 2,42,334 babies born in 2024, a 3.1% rise from the previous year, according to the Ministry of the Interior. This marks a crucial shift for a country grappling with one of the world’s lowest fertility rates.

Despite this uptick, the nation’s population continues to shrink, standing at 51.2 million in 2024—a decline for the fifth consecutive year since 2020. Adding to demographic concerns, South Korea officially became a "super-aged" society in December, with 20% of its population aged 65 and older.

Data shows 10.24 million individuals fall into this age group, with women comprising 22% of the female population and men 18% of the male population. The highest concentration of seniors is in South Jeolla Province, where they make up 27.18% of the population. In contrast, the central city of Sejong has the lowest share at 11.57%.

South Korea’s ageing trend has accelerated over the years. The senior population accounted for 10% in 2008 and surpassed 15% in 2019, reaching 19.05% in early 2024. Experts warn that while the slight increase in births is promising, the broader challenges of a declining and aging population require urgent and sustained measures.