South Korea sets June 3 for presidential election after Yoon's impeachment
South Korea will hold its presidential election on June 3, following President Yoon's impeachment. The election seeks to restore political stability and confidence
South Korea will hold a presidential election on June 3, following the Constitutional Court’s decision to uphold the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The Cabinet approved the election date during a meeting on Tuesday, meeting the constitutional requirement to elect a new president within 60 days of a vacancy.
Yoon was removed from office after the court found his December declaration of martial law unconstitutional and a breach of democratic order. His ouster marks a rare and dramatic shift in South Korean politics, intensifying public debate over executive power and civil liberties.
To facilitate voter turnout, the government has also declared June 3 a temporary public holiday.
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