South Korea will hold a presidential election on June 3, following the Constitutional Court’s decision to uphold the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Cabinet approved the election date during a meeting on Tuesday, meeting the constitutional requirement to elect a new president within 60 days of a vacancy.

Yoon was removed from office after the court found his December declaration of martial law unconstitutional and a breach of democratic order. His ouster marks a rare and dramatic shift in South Korean politics, intensifying public debate over executive power and civil liberties.

To facilitate voter turnout, the government has also declared June 3 a temporary public holiday.