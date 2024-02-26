The South Korean government has given striking young doctors a four-day ultimatum to return to work, stating that they would face no punishment if they adhere to the deadline. However, failure to comply would result in indictments and suspensions of medical licenses.

Approximately 9,000 medical interns and residents have been on strike since last week, protesting against a government plan to increase medical school admissions by 65 per cent.

The strike has severely impacted hospital operations, leading to numerous cancellations of surgeries and treatments. The government maintains that the increase in doctors is necessary to cater to South Korea's rapidly aging population.

The strikers argue that the plan would not solve the chronic shortage of doctors in key, low-paying areas like pediatrics and emergency departments. Doctors who do not return to work by the deadline face a minimum three-month suspension of their medical licenses and possible legal repercussions.

The Korea Medical Association, representing about 140,000 doctors in South Korea, supports the striking doctors but hasn't decided whether to join the strike.

The government recently announced that universities would admit 2,000 more medical students next year, aiming to add up to 10,000 doctors by 2035. A public survey revealed that approximately 80 per cent of South Koreans support the government's plan.