South Korea successfully launches third spy satellite
South Korea successfully launched its third spy satellite, enhancing surveillance. The satellite will aid in monitoring North Korea and bolster national security.
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South Korea successfully launches third spy satellite
South Korea has successfully launched its third homegrown spy satellite, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to bolster its military capabilities.
The satellite was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 8:34 pm Korean time on Saturday.
It reached orbit as planned at 9:24 pm, with communication established with an overseas ground station at 11:30 pm, confirming the satellite's operational status.
This launch is part of South Korea's goal to deploy five spy satellites by 2025, reducing its reliance on satellite imagery from the United States.
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