South Korea has successfully launched its third homegrown spy satellite, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to bolster its military capabilities.

The satellite was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 8:34 pm Korean time on Saturday.

It reached orbit as planned at 9:24 pm, with communication established with an overseas ground station at 11:30 pm, confirming the satellite's operational status.

This launch is part of South Korea's goal to deploy five spy satellites by 2025, reducing its reliance on satellite imagery from the United States.