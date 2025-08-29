South Korea to ban smartphones in schools from 2026

South Korea has approved a nationwide ban on smartphones and smart devices during school hours starting March 2026, making it one of the first countries to enshrine such restrictions into law.

Lawmakers say the move is aimed at curbing phone addiction and protecting students’ well-being, as surveys show nearly half of South Korean teenagers struggle to control their screen time. The bill, backed by both ruling and opposition parties, gives teachers the authority to restrict device use on school grounds, while allowing exceptions for emergencies, disabilities and learning purposes.

Parents and teachers have long raised concerns about phones disrupting classes and fuelling anxiety. “Our kids, their eyes are red every morning. They are on Instagram until 2 or 3 AM,” said Cho Jung-hun, the opposition lawmaker who sponsored the bill.

The ban has split educators. The Korean Federation of Teachers’ Association welcomed the law, saying it gives schools stronger control over classrooms, while other unions warn it could infringe on students’ rights. Some critics argue the policy targets devices instead of tackling deeper problems, such as South Korea’s intense academic culture.

Students are also divided. Some say the ban will help them focus, while others argue education on healthy tech use is more effective than confiscation.

South Korea joins France, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands and China in restricting phones at school, part of a growing global effort to limit screen time among children and teenagers.