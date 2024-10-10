The Swedish Academy has awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature to Han Kang, recognising the South Korean author's "intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life."

Born in Gwangju in 1970, Han moved to Seoul at age nine. Her literary career began in 1993 with poetry publications, followed by her prose debut in 1995. Han's work often explores themes of bodily experience, historical violence, and the tension between inner life and outward appearance.

Han's international acclaim soared with her 2007 novel "The Vegetarian," which was translated into English in 2015. The book, structured in three parts, examines the violent repercussions when the protagonist refuses to conform to societal norms around eating.

Critics praise Han's unique ability to interweave mental and physical anguish in her writing, drawing connections to Eastern philosophical traditions. Her experimental style and poetic language have established her as an innovator in contemporary literature.

The Nobel Committee highlighted Han's skill in addressing historical traumas and societal pressures while consistently emphasising the vulnerability of human existence. Her works often blur the lines between body and soul, life and death, creating a distinctive literary voice that resonates globally.

Han's Nobel win marks a significant moment for South Korean literature on the world stage, cementing her place among the most influential authors of the 21st century.