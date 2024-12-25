South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has once again defied a summons by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), missing a Wednesday deadline to appear in connection with his brief declaration of martial law on December 3.

This marks the second time Yoon has declined to comply with the joint investigation by the CIO, police, and the defence ministry's probe unit.

The CIO confirmed its readiness to receive Yoon later in the day, should he decide to cooperate. However, his legal team, led by Seok Dong-hyeon, stated Yoon is prioritizing his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court. A formal statement on his position is expected after Christmas.

Yoon's impeachment by the National Assembly on December 14 stemmed from his martial law attempt. In a secret ballot, 204 members voted for impeachment, surpassing the two-thirds threshold, while 85 opposed, three abstained, and eight votes were declared invalid. With his suspension from office, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo assumed interim presidential duties.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party (DP), South Korea's main opposition, has delayed introducing an impeachment motion against Han Duck-soo. The decision aims to give Han time to appoint Constitutional Court justices after Thursday’s plenary session, following the passage of related motions. DP floor leader Park Chan-dae called Thursday the "final opportunity" for Han to act.

The unfolding political crisis comes amid heightened tensions over Yoon’s actions and the DP's push for accountability, leaving South Korea’s leadership in a precarious state as the impeachment trial looms.