South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared emergency martial law on Tuesday, December 3 accusing opposition groups of engaging in activities that threaten the state’s stability. During a televised address, Yoon asserted that the declaration was necessary to safeguard the nation from the increasing risks posed by North Korea's communist regime and to combat what he termed "antistate elements" within the country.

"This is a crucial step to protect the freedom and safety of our citizens, and to ensure the future of our nation against the turmoil incited by these subversive forces," Yoon explained. He further criticized the National Assembly for slashing essential budgets aimed at national operations, drug crime prevention, and public safety, which he claimed has led to widespread chaos and made South Korea a haven for drug-related crimes.

The controversial decision drew sharp criticism from Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling conservative People Power Party, who expressed opposition to the martial law declaration. Han, a fellow member of Yoon's party, condemned the move as "wrong" and vowed to stand against it, alongside the people.

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