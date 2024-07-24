Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated as South Korean officials reported finding trash-laden balloons from North Korea on the grounds of the presidential office in Seoul. This incident marks the latest in a series of provocations that have strained relations between the two nations.

Since May, South Korean authorities have documented over 3,000 North Korean balloons crossing the border, carrying various forms of waste including cigarette butts, used batteries, and even manure. In response, South Korea has resumed broadcasting propaganda and K-pop music along the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ).

The presidential security service confirmed that debris from North Korean balloons was discovered in the Yongsan area, where the presidential office is located. They assured the public that no harmful substances were detected during analysis.

As a precautionary measure, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) has advised citizens to avoid touching any fallen balloons and to report such findings to authorities immediately. The JCS strongly condemned North Korea's actions, describing them as violations of international law that endanger South Korean citizens.

Pyongyang claims these balloon launches are retaliatory measures against South Korean activists who have been sending anti-North Korean propaganda across the border. Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, recently issued a stern warning, threatening severe consequences if such activities continue.