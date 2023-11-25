In view of the upcoming primary round of National Assembly elections, the international border gates along southern Bhutan shall remain closed from 6:00 pm on 29 November 2023 till 6:00 pm on 30 November 2023.

In this regard, the general public is requested to plan travel accordingly and also refrain from travelling through the international border gates during the duration specified above.

Earlier this month, Bhutan's king appointed a nine-member interim government to oversee the Himalayan nation's parliamentary election, to be held within three months, a palace statement said.



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The free vote will be the fourth to be held since democracy was established in 2008 in Bhutan, a country of fewer than 800,000 people nestled between China and India.

The interim government will be headed by Chief Justice Chogyal Dago Rigdzin and "enable the election commission to hold free and fair elections", a statement posted on King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's official Facebook page said.