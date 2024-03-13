The inaugural rocket launch by Space One ended in failure on Wednesday as the Kairos rocket exploded mere seconds after take-off. The incident marked the first attempt by a Japanese private company to place a satellite into orbit.

The catastrophic event unfolded shortly after 11:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) at the launch site situated in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan. Witnessed by multiple local media live streams smoke and flames engulfed the 18-meter, four-stage solid-fuel rocket as it ascended into the sky.

Details regarding the cause of the explosion and any subsequent damages or casualties are currently awaited as investigations into the incident are ongoing.