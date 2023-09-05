At least three people have died and another three went missing on September 4, after torrential rains lashed drought-hit Spain.

The heavy rains triggered flash floods leading to the closing down of the Madrid metro lines and high-speed rail links.

Almost the whole country was affected by the storm that hit the region in the weekend with the heaviest rains recorded on September 3 in the coastal provinces of Cadiz, Tarragona and Castello, according to the reports by the state weather office Aemet.

As a result of the heavy storm, two people died in the central province of Toledo.

According to reports, a man was found dead by police during a rescue attempt on a road near the town of Bargas while another man died as rescuers tried to reach him in the town of Casarrubios del Monte.

Police announced on Monday afternoon that the body of a man in his 50s was found near a river in the town of Camarena, also in the province of Toledo.

Emergency services were looking for a man who went missing after his car was swept away early on September 4, by a swollen river in the rural area of Aldea del Fresno west of Madrid.

Firefighters found his 10-year-old son -- who was also in the car and was initially reported as missing, on September 4, on top of a tree.

Emergency services had rescued the boy's mother and sister earlier in the day.

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