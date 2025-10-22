“Spoke with PM Modi, they’re cutting back on Russian oil”: Trump

US President Donald Trump claimed that India is significantly reducing its purchases of Russian oil, following a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “He's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do… They've cut it way back, and they're continuing to cut it way back,” Trump told reporters after Diwali celebrations at the Oval Office.

Trump also emphasised the broader relationship between the two countries: “I love the people of India. We're working on some great deals between our countries. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi today and we just have a very good relationship.”

Modi acknowledged the conversation but focused on diplomacy rather than energy. “Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms,” he said.

Earlier this month, Trump had claimed during a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India had already “pulled back entirely” from Russian oil imports, describing any reduction as “a big step” in efforts to increase pressure on Moscow.

India has consistently defended its oil purchases from Russia as necessary for economic stability, saying its energy strategy is guided by national interest and consumer protection, even as the US continues to push for diversification of supply.