Former Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his allies were banned from leaving Sri Lanka by a court on Thursday, May 12th, for "acts of violence against anti-government demonstrators."

As per sources, the ban has also been imposed on MPs Namal Rajapaksa, Johnston Fernando, Sanath Nishantha, and 13 others along with Rajapaksa.

Protests also erupted in front of Sri Lanka’s Trincomalee Naval Base on Tuesday where former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and some of his family members are believed to be taking refuge after leaving their residence in Colombo, as per local media.

The high commission had also denied speculations and rumours around India sending any military assistance to Sri Lanka.

“These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance,” the commission stated on Tuesday.

“The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka’s democracy, stability and economic recovery,” the statement added.

Following Rajapaksa's resignation, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stated that a new Prime Minister could be appointed this week.

On Tuesday, the president allegedly met with Ranil Wickremesinghe, the country's former prime minister and current member of parliament.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka warned on Wednesday that if a new government is not formed within two days, the economy will collapse.