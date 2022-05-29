Sri Lanka's Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera, stated on Sunday that an accelerated renewable energy generation plan will start on June 1.

According to report, the decision to implement the plan by taking immediate action was made at a meeting at the Ministry of Electricity and Energy when the fuel bill for power generation surpassed USD 100 million per month,

So far, two initiatives have been implemented to put the Renewable Energy Generation Plan's proposals into action. As part of a quest for roof space, solar panels are being installed on industrial, government, hospital, and hotel roofs.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) would also manage thermal and hydropower plants to help lower generation costs at night while still saving money during the day.

Prospective projects will be accepted temporary permission along with an acceptable charge revision in the second step.

The project will work with the Ceylon Electricity Board, the Sustainable Energy Authority, and the investor after the purchase agreement is signed.

As per report, the required investment from the investor will strengthen the transmission line as well as the national grid's capacity.

Following the financial and technical review, large-scale investments in selected renewable projects will be allowed.

The Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority was established upon realising the necessity of having an apex institution to drive Sri Lanka towards a new level of sustainability in energy supply and use, through increasing indigenous energy and improving energy efficiency and energy conservation within the country.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is in the midst of its worst economic crisis since independence, with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and widespread power outages affecting a large number of people, prompting mass protests and the resignation of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was replaced by Ranil Wickremesinghe.