A video has emerged in which Sri Lankan actor-singer Samanalee Fonseka was seen performing in front of a crowd which had barged into the official residence of Sri Lankan prime minister. "We organized this gig at the prime minister's residence, which was overrun by protesters.

The idea was to convert people's anger to a different atmosphere," Fonseka told India Today NE. The music, inspired by the theme of popular Netflix series Money Heist, was arranged by Colombo-based singer Indrachapa Liyanage. He was also seen singing with Fonseka.

The gig organized by the political party National People’s Power. Several other artists including Ajith Kumarasiri, Namini Panchai, Jehan Appuhami, Indika Upamali, Rodney Warnakula, Ishara Wickramasinghe, Viran Susira, Skitzo, Happy Journey, Wanted, and Local were also present during the performance.

Here are the translated lyrics of the song:

Have you heard

The Voice of the struggle

Floating in the air

Have you heard it?

Have you heard it?

The power of people,

United from their hearts

Have you felt it?

Have you felt it?

People from everywhere

Joining to fight whole heartedly

Have you seen it?

Have you seen it?

Let the truth win

Who else is yet to come and join?

Are you coming?

Are you coming?

The lyrics of the song is by Wimal Ketipearachch.