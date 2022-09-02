The world's largest coffee brand, Starbucks, has announced the appointment of its new Indian-origin chief executive officer (CEO) Laxman Narasimhan.

Narasimhan (55) formerly held the positions of CEO of the UK-based Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Lysol, and Enfamil Baby Formula.

Starbucks President Melody Hobson reportedly stated that since Narasimhan is a brilliant leader, the company believes it has identified an excellent person to be its future CEO.

The new CEO will join Starbucks on October 1 2023 after relocating from London to the Seattle area, according to the firm.

According to Hobson, Schultz has been asked to serve as interim CEO through April 2023 in order to support the future CEO. He will be the world’s largest coffee maker in multiple locations and sales.

In 1987 bought Starbucks coffee outpost and model Starbucks' image and customer experience transforming its cafe into a place to sip espressos and lattes. He also helped in the creation of the company's benefits program for its baristas and other employees, which, according to Schultz, has advantages for most shops in terms of employee healthcare expenditures, more time off, and fewer weeks in the chain.