Crisis has deepened for more than three thousand Indians stranded in Sudan amidst the ongoing civil war that has already claimed more than 200 lives.

The situation in the North African nation is turning for the worse as clashes continue even after ceasefire.

The Indian Embassy in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, is also stuck in the area of heavy fighting. In such a situation, the officers and staff of the embassy are forced to work from home.

There are several areas where communication and electricity supply has been snapped, making rescue operations tough.

Residents of Khartoum and Omdurman have reported clashes near the military headquarters and the international airport. Prominent rights advocate Tahani Abass said the fighting has intensified since Wednesday morning. On the other hand, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also spoken to both the generals and implemented a 24-hour ceasefire but it failed despite high-level diplomatic pressure. America has now expressed apprehension of a prolonged conflict Sudan.

Also read : Sudan clashes: Over 25 killed, 183 injured after clash breaks out between paramilitary groups and Sudanese army