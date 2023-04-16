At least 25 people were killed and 183 were critically injured in a clash between a paramilitary group and the Sudanese army on April 15, claimed reports.

As per reports, the number of victims in the disputes near Khartoum's capital is expected to rise.

Meanwhile, scores of injured civilians and military personnel have been treated at Fedail Hospital in central Khartoum in recent hours, according to media reports. Some of those who were hurt are in critical condition.

In a statement earlier, the Sudanese Doctors' Trade Union reported at least three civilian deaths, with two being killed at Khartoum International Airport, according to the union's report, which was released on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres has condemned the outbreak of fighting between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces in Sudan. "The Secretary-General calls on the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and initiate a dialogue to resolve the current crisis. Any further escalation in the fighting will have a devastating impact on civilians and further aggravate the already precarious humanitarian situation in the country," the spokesperson for the Secretary-General said.

The Indian embassy has also urged Indians to cancel their current plans to visit Sudan. The Indian embassy tweeted on Saturday, "Indians planning to travel to Sudan should postpone their travel." Please remain calm and wait for updates."

The embassy issued the warning in response to fighting between Sudan's army and paramilitary groups. Clashes were reported between different groups of Sudan's military forces, and multiple gunshots and explosions were heard in several districts of Khartoum on Saturday morning, according to the New York Times.

Later in the day, as the confrontations intensified, the Sudanese paramilitary organisation Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took possession of the Presidential Palace.

Several videos were shared on social media showing armed fighters driving on the runway of the city's international airport as loud gunshots could be heard.

After 18 months of takeover, Sudan's military vowed to hand over power to a civilian-led administration this month. Nonetheless, the process has been driven by a feud between General al-Burhan and General Hamdan, also known as Hemeti.