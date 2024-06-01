Sunita Williams, an Indian-origin astronaut, is set to pilot the 'Starliner' spacecraft in her third space mission, marking a significant milestone in space exploration. The joint mission between NASA and Boeing faced delays due to technical issues, but is now scheduled for launch from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre at 10 pm Indian Standard Time on June 1.

Williams, along with fellow NASA astronaut Barry 'Butch' Wilmore, will be the first humans to board the Starliner spacecraft as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The spacecraft will be propelled into space on an Atlas 5 rocket by the rocket company United Launch Alliance (ULA). Once docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on June 2, the astronauts will conduct various tests for about a week before returning to Earth on June 10.

This mission is crucial for NASA as it marks the final step in certifying Starliner and its systems for crewed rotation missions to the ISS. The Starliner capsule, capable of carrying four astronauts, is a key component of NASA's strategy for missions to low Earth orbit.

Both NASA and Boeing are eager for the successful completion of this mission, which has been marred by delays and technical glitches. However, with preparations now complete and the astronauts ready for launch, anticipation is high for a smooth journey to space and back.

Sunita Williams, a former commander of the International Space Station, brings a wealth of experience to the mission. Her previous spaceflights and extensive time spent in space highlight her expertise and dedication to advancing scientific research in space.