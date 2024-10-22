Shirel Golan, 22, a survivor of Hamas's attack on the Supernova music festival, died by suicide on her birthday (October 20) in Porat, central Israel.

Golan escaped the October 7 massacre that claimed 1,200 Israeli lives by fleeing in a police vehicle. Eleven of her friends who remained in another car were killed in the attack.

Her brother Eyal blamed inadequate mental healthcare support for her death. "The state killed Golan. If the state doesn't wake up, there will be more cases like this," he told the Jerusalem Post.

Despite two hospital stays following the attack, Golan struggled with severe post-traumatic stress disorder. Her brother noted she had withdrawn from friends and complained about insufficient state assistance.

The family took extensive measures to support her recovery. Her mother retired early to provide constant care. "The only time we left her alone was today – and she decided to end her life," Eyal said.

Israel's Welfare Ministry disputed the family's claims, stating Golan received treatment both before and after the October 7 attack.

The youngest of five siblings, Golan had planned to visit religious sites including the Western Wall for her birthday celebration.

Mental health experts warn that survivors of the October 7 attacks face heightened risks of PTSD and require comprehensive support services.