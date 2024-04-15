In another stabbing incident that took place at a church in Wakeley, located in Sydney West, a bishop along with several others were injured.

The incident took place on the night of April 15, as confirmed by the police.

Police arrested one person and have started interrogating him to ascertain the reason behind the attack.

Videos circulating online depicted a man lunging and stabbing a bishop, prompting worshippers present at the scene to rush towards the attacker in an attempt to save the bishop. Subsequently, the assailant begins stabbing the worshippers.

The injured people are currently under medical attention although they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the second stabbing incident in Sydney in the last three days.

