Sydney Bondi beach shooting leaves 12 dead, 29 injured during Hanukkah gathering

At least 12 people were killed and 29 others injured, including two police officers, in a mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, police said on Sunday, December 14.

The incident occurred as hundreds of people had gathered for “Chanukah by the Sea,” an event marking the start of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Authorities said one man believed to be among the attackers was shot dead, while a second alleged gunman remains in critical condition in hospital. Police have designated the attack as a “terrorist incident,” stating that it was intended to target Sydney’s Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah.

At least 29 injured people, including a child, were rushed to hospitals across the city. Among them are two police officers who sustained serious injuries and are undergoing surgery, with officials describing their condition as serious to near-critical.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb’s deputy, Lanyon, confirmed that of the two identified suspects, one has died and the other remains in serious condition. Authorities have not released further details about the attackers and said investigations are ongoing, including inquiries into whether a third gunman may have been involved.

In a further security development, police said an improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered in a vehicle linked to the deceased suspect. A bomb disposal unit was deployed to Campbell Parade in Bondi as a precaution.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the scenes at Bondi as “shocking and distressing,” extending condolences to the victims and their families and praising emergency responders for their swift action.