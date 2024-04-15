A day after the shocking attack at a mall in Sydney that killed 6 people and injured 12 others, police suspect the attacker was targeting women as majority of the fatalities and the injured were female victims.

As per reports, police stated that they had completed gathering tangible evidence at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping center.

The man who had attacked individuals at the crowded Westfield Bondi Junction mall was shot and killed by a police officer. According to his relatives, the man had a history of schizophrenia, was socially awkward, and was fascinated with knives. The reason he chose to attack women rather than men is yet to be examined by the police.

Some of the women who were reported to have been shot were Faraz Tahir, Dawn Singleton, Ashlee Good and Jade Young. Chinese graduate student Yixuan Cheng was the final victim to be identified.

Witnesses recounted how 40-year-old attacker Joel Cauchi rushed through the mall while brandishing a knife while sporting shorts and an Australian national rugby league jersey. Inspector Amy Scott killed him when she met him alone while he was going crazy.

According to police, Cauchi had a history of mental health problems and there was no suggestion that ideology was the driving force.