An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Taiwan’s eastern country of Hualien on April 22. There were no immediate reports of any damage, the island’s weather administration said.

The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the weather administration said.

At least 14 people were killed after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Hualien and Taiwan, earlier this month.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.