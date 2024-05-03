The Ministry of National Defence (MND), Taiwan said that it spotted eight Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels which were detected operating around the nation on May 3.

According to Taiwan News, the movement was detected between 6 am (local time) on May 2 to 6 am (local time) on May 3.



Taiwan hence monitored the activity of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) by deploying appropriate forces. According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, one PLA aircraft entered Taiwan's southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) during the same time.

Taking to X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said, “8 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. 1 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond."

The country has detected Chinese military aircraft 355 times and naval vessels 198 times in March.

Meanwhile, China has increased the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around the country in order to intensify the use of gray zone tactics.

Earlier, the Ministry of National Defence, Taiwan had tracked five Chinese naval vessels and four military aircrafts around its territory. In response, Taiwan monitored the situation by deploying more aircraft, naval ships and air defence missile systems.