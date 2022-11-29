The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off an indefinite ceasefire agreed to with the government in June and ordered its militants to carry out attacks across the country on Monday, November 28.

"As military operations against mujahideen (militants) in various areas continue, it is imperative that you carry out attacks wherever you can across the country," the militant group said in a statement.

The statement came a day after the English cricket team arrived in Pakistan for the first time in 17 years to play the first test series, and a day before the new army chief was to take office. The TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, was formed in 2007 as an umbrella organization for several militant groups. Its primary goal is to impose its strict brand of Islam throughout Pakistan. The banned group stated that the decision to end the truce was made following "a series of non-stop attacks launched by military organizations" in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province's Bannu and Lakki Marwat areas.

It also stated that it had repeatedly warned the people about the ceasefire violations but had shown patience so that the negotiation process was not "sabotaged, at least by us." But the army and intelligence agencies did not stop, and the attacks continued. "Our retaliatory attacks will now begin across the country," it said.

The government and intelligence agencies did not respond immediately.

The TTP declared a cease-fire with the government in June, but the attacks on security forces continued. The group never claimed responsibility for the attacks, instead blaming splinter groups.

Pakistan initiated talks with the TTP last year, with the assistance of the interim Afghan government, but no progress has been made.

The two sides resumed talks in May of this year, followed by a ceasefire in June, but no progress was made because the government refused to revoke the tribal region's merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The timing of the TTP statement is critical, as the New Zealand cricket team cancelled its tour of Pakistan last year after arriving in the country due to a terrorist threat. It is unclear how the English team will react to the TTP's announcement to end the ceasefire.

It does, however, highlight the challenges that the new Army Chief, General Asim Munir, will face on Tuesday at a ceremony in Rawalpindi.

After peace talks with the TTP stalled in October, the Ministry of Interior issued a nationwide alert urging authorities to maintain "extreme vigilance" amid a heightened risk of terrorist attacks by the group.