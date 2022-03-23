The Taliban leadership in Afghanistan ordered the closure of secondary schools for females on Wednesday, barely hours after they reopened for the first time since the Islamic movement seized power for the second time in the country last August.

After the directive caused uncertainty among the pupils, Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani confirmed that “it’s true”.

The unexpected action raise new concerns for girls, education in the war-torn nation. When the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, they swore to “defend” women, children, and minorities.

Following through on its commitment, the administration allowed some girls’ schools up to class 6 to reopen in September 2021. Women were also permitted to attend universities. Female high schools, on the other hand, remained closed, with the Islamic emirate announcing that education for all girls would resume “as soon as possible.”

Earlier it was announced that educational institutes will reopen from March 23 in several provinces, including capital Kabul. However, the order also noted that schools in Kandahar—the group’s ‘spiritual heartland’—will not open until April.

“Critical period ahead for Afghanistan as school and colleges soon re-open after winter break. UNAMA conducted a discussion on Higher Education yesterday with Mawlawi Abdul Baqi Haqqani. Importance of equal access to quality education for all & guarantees for academic freedom was stressed,” the UN Mission in Afghanistan had said in a tweet.

Girls were banned from attending schools in Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power. Universities reopened, with new gender segregation rules. But many women still couldn’t return because the career they studied for would essentially go in vain. The Taliban have put a ban on most jobs for women.