In a recent incident during the ongoing general elections in Pakistan three female polling agents in Tappi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were targeted and attacked by the Taliban, as reported by Mohsin Dawar, Chairman of the Pakistan-based National Democratic Movement (NDM). Fortunately, the three women narrowly escaped the blast.

NDM leader Mohsin Dawar raised concerns about the security situation in Tappi and requested the District Returning Officer (DRO) to change the polling stations. However, his plea went unanswered. Dawar has also called on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to urgently address the security issues in Tappi.

"Three of our female polling agents in Tappi have been attacked by the Taliban. They have escaped the blast very narrowly. I had written to the DRO to change the polling stations in Tappi, but my letter was ignored. The ECP has to take notice of the security situation in Tappi urgently," Dawar stated in a post shared on X.