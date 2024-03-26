In a move condemned as "beyond shameful" by Canada's largest private-sector union, telecommunications giant Bell has laid off over 400 employees through brief virtual group meetings. According to Unifor, the union representing the affected workers, the terminations were carried out in a manner that lacked personal touch, leaving employees blindsided and distressed.

Unifor revealed that the fired workers, many of whom had dedicated years of service to Bell, were informed of their termination status in 10-minute video calls, during which a manager reportedly read a layoff notice without permitting any questions from employees or union representatives. Daniel Cloutier, Unifor's Quebec director, decried the treatment of the workers, emphasizing their loyalty to the company.

However, Bell's communications director, Ellen Murphy, offered a different perspective, disputing some of Unifor's claims. Murphy stated that the company had maintained transparency with union leadership for over five weeks regarding the layoff process and had fulfilled its obligations under collective bargaining agreements. She further added that terminated employees were provided with individual HR meetings to discuss severance packages.

The layoffs come in the wake of Bell's announcement in February to eliminate 4,800 positions, approximately 9% of its workforce. CEO Mirko Bibic defended the decision, citing the need to streamline operations and accelerate transformation efforts. Nevertheless, the move drew widespread criticism as Bell simultaneously increased its dividend payout to shareholders.

Unifor, representing more than 19,000 workers at Bell and its subsidiaries, disclosed that its members had been apprehensive about meeting invites since the February announcement. Lana Payne, Unifor National President, accused Bell of prioritizing shareholder interests over employee welfare, alleging that the terminations lacked a clear plan.

In response to the layoffs, Unifor organized rallies in Ottawa to protest the cuts and lambast Bell for postponing Parliamentary hearings where it was slated to be questioned about the terminations. The union also initiated a "Shame on Bell" campaign, vowing to continue its efforts to challenge the company's handling of the situation.

Despite Bell's assertion that the layoffs are part of a necessary restructuring to simplify operations and drive business transformation, protesters argue that the cuts disproportionately favor shareholder payouts at the expense of employees' livelihoods.

At the end of 2022, Bell reported a profit of $2.3 billion, according to Unifor, underscoring the perceived disparity between corporate profitability and the welfare of its workforce. Len Poirier, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer, condemned the layoffs as "disgusting," particularly highlighting the impact on predominantly female workers and their families.

The controversy surrounding Bell's virtual terminations mirrors a similar incident in 2021 when some Bell Media employees were reportedly notified of layoffs through brief conference calls, as previously reported by the Toronto Star.