The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a deadly ambush involving a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) that struck a Pakistani Army convoy in the Margat area near Quetta.



According to an official statement released by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the explosion destroyed a military vehicle, resulting in the deaths of ten Pakistani soldiers. The group labeled the attack as part of its ongoing “resistance” against what it terms “occupying forces” in the Balochistan region.



The attack follows a major operation by the group last month, in which BLA fighters hijacked the Jaffar Express in the Bolan district. That incident left 25 dead after militants detonated explosives on the railway tracks, derailing several train coaches and partially trapping the engine inside a tunnel. A total of 339 passengers were held hostage during the siege.



While Pakistani authorities have not yet issued an official response to the latest IED blast, sources confirm that an investigation is currently underway.