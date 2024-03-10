Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's sister-in-law, Angela Chao, 'drowned' when she unintentionally backed her Tesla vehicle into a pond in Texas, according to a Wall Street Journal story published on Friday.



The CEO of the shipping company Foremost Group, Angela Chao, passed away last month following the submersion of her automobile in a pond on her own estate. Unbelievably detailed information has surfaced on how emergency personnel failed to shatter the glass pane underwater and save the 50-year-old businessman.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the incident took place when Angela Chao had driven her Tesla home from an evening with her friends when she accidentally put her car in reverse.

When Angela Chao executed a three-point turn, she accidentally put the car in reverse rather than drive, which caused it to fall into the pond.



While her husband, venture investor Jim Breyer, was away at a conference, Angela Chao had been enjoying the Chinese New Year with her friends throughout the weekend.



The 50-year-old made frantic calls to her pals to explain what happened after the Tesla dropped below the water level. When Angela Chao's friend got there, he tried to save her before the rescue crew could come by jumping into the pond.

A fire department personnel arrived at the scene 24 minutes after receiving a call, according to an incident report, as published by the Wall Street Journal.



Responders at the scene said that while some sheriff's department deputies stepped on Angela Chao's entirely drowned automobile, others attempted to save the 50-year-old billionaire.



Lighting had to be placed up, and dive crews had to be summoned to the scene during the rescue operation. A tow vehicle was dispatched to assist.



According to the Wall Street Journal, the driver of the truck reportedly feared getting electrocuted since the line was too short to lift the automobile up.

The type of glass used in Angela Chao's Tesla was hard and nearly impossible to break underwater, according to testing done by the American Automobile Association.

When the vehicle was eventually pulled up from the water, the doors were forced open with Angela Chao found unresponsive.

Paramedics began to revive the 50-year-old and attempted to do so for 43 minutes, but in vain.

The incident is now being investigated as part of a criminal probe, the Blanco County Sheriff's Office said.

In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Blanco County Sheriff's Office said, "This incident was not a typical accident."