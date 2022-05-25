A devastating mass shooting in the state of Texas in the United States of America took the lives of at least 21 individuals, including 19 children.

According to reports, 19 of the victims were youngsters, and the shooting was carried out by an 18-year-old gunman who was later apprehended by police.

"It's thought that he abandoned his vehicle and entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and, according to my most recent report, he may have also had a rifle," Texas Governor Greg Abbott told CNN.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the Texas school shooting, US President Joe Biden urged Americans to stand up to the gun lobby and urged members of Congress to approve quick gun control measures, emphasising the need for "reasonable gun laws."

"Mass shootings declined after the Assault Weapons Ban was passed (in 1994)." Mass shootings tripled after the prohibition expired [in 2004]. "It's absolutely unacceptable that an 18-year-old child can walk into a gun shop and buy assault weapons," Biden remarked.

To show respect for the victims of the massacre, US President Joe Biden ordered that flags at the White House and other public locations be flown at half-mast until Saturday.

"I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 28, 2022," President Joe Biden said in a press release.