A unique fusion of Indian Bharatanatyam and Thai Khon dance showcased the shared cultural heritage between India and Thailand during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bangkok visit for the BIMSTEC Leaders' Summit on Thursday.

The Ramakien performance, Thailand's adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, highlighted the centuries-old cultural bonds between the two nations amid growing regional cooperation talks. Presented by Ekkalak Nu-ngoen and students from the Bunditpatanasilpa Institute, the performance symbolised the diplomatic significance of cultural exchange in strengthening international partnerships.

"We saw a mixture of Indian and Thai cultures during the performance," said Lalivan Karnchanachari, Thailand's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, emphasizing the diplomatic importance of cultural connections in regional cooperation frameworks like BIMSTEC.

This cultural diplomacy comes as BIMSTEC nations work to enhance regional integration across multiple sectors. The artistic exchange reinforces the shared values between Southeast Asian and South Asian nations in the Bay of Bengal region.

One performer noted the significance of presenting this cross-cultural art form to diplomatic leadership: "Today, we are very happy that we present Ramayana and Ramakien and the combination of both Thai Classical and Bharatnatyam in front of the PM and other distinguished guests."

Modi's visit has also energised the Indian diaspora in Thailand, who welcomed him with traditional Garba performances upon his arrival. Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit received Modi at the airport, marking the beginning of high-level diplomatic engagements scheduled for the summit.

The BIMSTEC Summit is expected to address regional cooperation in trade, technology, counterterrorism, and disaster management among its member states.