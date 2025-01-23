Thailand has marked a significant milestone for LGBTQ+ rights by legalising same-sex marriage.

The law has come into effect, making Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia and the third in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, following Taiwan and Nepal, with the enactment of the Marriage Equality Act.

The new law saw the light of day as a high-profile gay couple tied the knot on Thursday, marking a historic moment.

According to news agency AFP, Thai actors Apiwat 'Porsch' Apiwatsayree (49) and Sappanyoo 'Arm' Panatkool (38), at a registry office in Bangkok, rejoiced after being handed their pink-bordered marriage certificates.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn had ratified the law in September, and it came into effect after 120 days.

As per reports, the law will give way to around 300 couples who will take their wedding vows on January 23.

The Marriage Equality Bill, which was passed through both houses of Parliament, amended the Civil and Commercial Code and replaced the terms “men and women” and “husband and wife” with “individuals” and “marriage partners.”