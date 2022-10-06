At least 36 people, including children, were killed in a mass shooting at a children's day-care centre in Nongbua Lamphu town, a northeastern province of Thailand. Soon after, the shooter shot himself.

"There are at least 36 dead but details were still coming in," Deputy Police spokesperson Archon Kraitong told reporters on October 6.

Families of victims can be seen in a video circulating on the internet lamenting the deaths of their loved ones. Some individuals are seen accompanying the injured to the ambulance. Another video depicts cops searching for the gunman.

According to reports, the gunman was a former police officer. Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha had earlier ordered a manhunt for the shooter, who came into the daycare armed with a rifle and a knife.