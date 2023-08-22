Former Prime Minister of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra returned to the country for the first time after more than 15 years of being in self-exile.

He returned to the country on August 22, amid political turmoil.

The 74-year-old head of a political dynasty and a former owner of Manchester City Football Club, was in office from 2001 until he was ousted in a military coup while attending a UN meeting in New York in the year 2006.

Before fleeing the country in 2008 after he was convicted in a corruption case, he briefly returned to Thailand and could face up to 10 years in prison upon his arrival.

Thaksin arrived in Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok by a private jet at 9 am on August 22.

He was immediately greeted by a crowd of supporters and were bowing to a portrait of Thailand’s king.

Thaksin’s long-awaited arrival comes on the same day as a vote in Parliament to choose a new Prime Minister.

This is expected to break the political deadlock finally after more than three months.

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