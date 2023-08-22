Thailand: Former Prime Minister returns from exile after 15 years amid political turmoil
Former Prime Minister of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra returned to the country for the first time after more than 15 years.
Former Prime Minister of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra returned to the country for the first time after more than 15 years of being in self-exile.
He returned to the country on August 22, amid political turmoil.
The 74-year-old head of a political dynasty and a former owner of Manchester City Football Club, was in office from 2001 until he was ousted in a military coup while attending a UN meeting in New York in the year 2006.
Before fleeing the country in 2008 after he was convicted in a corruption case, he briefly returned to Thailand and could face up to 10 years in prison upon his arrival.
Thaksin arrived in Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok by a private jet at 9 am on August 22.
He was immediately greeted by a crowd of supporters and were bowing to a portrait of Thailand’s king.
Thaksin’s long-awaited arrival comes on the same day as a vote in Parliament to choose a new Prime Minister.
This is expected to break the political deadlock finally after more than three months.
Also read: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Myanmar
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today