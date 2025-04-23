The United States has expressed strong solidarity with India following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of several civilians and injured many more. The assault, which took place at a popular tourist destination in South Kashmir, has drawn international condemnation and prompted swift diplomatic responses.

President Donald Trump responded to the incident on Tuesday through a statement on Truth Social, saying, "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!"

The White House confirmed that President Trump has been fully briefed by his National Security Adviser and is expected to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the President is closely following developments. “He’s being kept up to speed as more facts are learned,” she said. “President Trump will be speaking with Prime Minister Modi as soon as he possibly can to express his heartfelt condolences... and our nation’s support for our ally India.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also echoed this support on Wednesday. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Rubio stated simply, "The United States stands with India." His message was followed by a stronger statement from the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, which condemned the attack and called for accountability. "The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kashmir. Nothing can justify such a heinous act, killing tourists and civilians," the department said, adding that it continues to monitor the situation.

Back in India, security operations are underway. The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search mission in the Baisran area of Anantnag district to track down those responsible. Meanwhile, residents across Jammu and Kashmir held candlelight vigils in memory of the victims.

In response to the attack, Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut short their respective international visits to return home and coordinate with authorities. The central government is expected to release further details on the investigation and security measures being implemented.

The latest incident marks one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the region in recent years and comes at a time of increased diplomatic outreach between India and its allies. Washington’s immediate and vocal backing highlights the growing strategic ties between the two countries in the fight against terrorism.