Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company has too many employees but too few work. He warned employees to work efficiently and focus more on how to improve their products and help customers. Now, as per a report coming from Business Insider, Google has warned its employees of layoffs.

Google executives have reportedly warned workers to either boost performance or prepare to leave as, "There will be blood on the streets if the next quarterly earnings are not good."

The executives also said that whether the layoffs will happen or not will all depend on the next quarterly earnings.

The publication reported that Google Cloud sales leadership has threatened Google employees with an "overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general".

Further, if the next quarter results are not good they should not “look up” and that “there will be blood on the streets".

Things are not going well at Google for quite some time now. A month ago the tech giant announced freezing hiring in consideration of the ongoing slowdown in the economy.

Although Google didn’t officially talk about layoffs then, employees still feared that too because several other Big Tech like Netflix, and Microsoft, among others were planning layoffs.

Microsoft recently laid off nearly 2000 employees, which was possibly a measure of cost-cutting.