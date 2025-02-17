A plane carrying 112 Indian nationals deported from the United States landed in Amritsar on Sunday, marking the third batch of returnees in recent weeks. Authorities quickly processed their immigration and arranged transportation to their respective states.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed that the deportees were provided with essential supplies, including food and diapers, before their onward journey. "Immigration procedures are ongoing. Whatever they need, we have arranged for them. They will soon be on their way home," she said.

The arrival follows a similar deportation on Saturday when another group of Indian nationals was sent back from the US. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured that the returnees would be treated with dignity and that all necessary arrangements had been made for their stay in Amritsar before they travelled home. "We have also made staying arrangements for them. They will stay here for a few hours and then go to their respective states as the flights have been booked by the Ministry of External Affairs already," Mann stated during a press conference.

The issue of illegal migration remains a key point of discussion between India and the United States. On February 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s stance on taking back verified Indian nationals living illegally abroad. Speaking alongside US President Donald Trump, Modi emphasised the need to dismantle human trafficking networks that exploit desperate individuals.

"...Our bigger fight is against that entire ecosystem, and we are confident that President Trump will fully cooperate with India in finishing this ecosystem," he said.

The deportations have sparked political debate in India, particularly after a US Air Force plane transported over 100 Indian nationals back to Amritsar on February 5. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the issue in Parliament, stating that India has a responsibility to take back its citizens but is working with US authorities to ensure their fair treatment during the deportation process.