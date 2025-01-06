Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday he intends to resign as Liberal Party leader, citing internal party tensions amid plunging poll numbers.

"I intend to resign as party leader as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide competitive process," Trudeau said at an Ottawa press conference.

"This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," he added.

The 53-year-old leader, who took power in 2015, will step down as Canadians face soaring living costs and a housing crisis. Recent polls show his Liberal Party trailing significantly behind the Conservatives ahead of October's mandatory election.

Trudeau won three elections but saw his popularity decline sharply over the past two years. He'll remain prime minister until the Liberal Party chooses a new leader.