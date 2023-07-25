Massive wildfires gripped Greece’s Rhodes and Corfu islands, forcing several thousands of people to evacuate the area. Many tourists are left stranded at airports and makeshift shelters.

The country is one of many in Europe that’s been battling a heat wave since mid-July, with temperatures on some islands climbing above 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dry conditions due to the rising temperature have stoked scores of wildfires across Greece in the past week.

Firefighters are still working to contain the blazes with the help form several other countries. But they face an uphill battle, as Greece’s weather service says temperatures are likely to flare up again.

Till now, 16,000 people have already evacuated Rhodes Island by land and 3,000 by sea from 12 villages. Six people are undergoing treatment for respiratory problems.

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