In a significant development, three Indian nationals have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last year. The arrests were confirmed by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Assistant Commissioner David Teboul during a press conference held on Friday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Teboul, the police are actively investigating any potential ties to the Government of India in connection with the case. He stated, “There are separate and distinct investigations ongoing into these matters, certainly not limited to the involvement of the people arrested today, and these efforts include investigating connections to the government of India.”

The arrested suspects have been identified as Karan Brar, Karanpreet Singh, and Kamalpreet Singh, all in their 20s and residents of Edmonton. Court documents reveal that each of the suspects is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to murder in relation to Nijjar's death.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, aged 45, was fatally shot on June 18, 2023, by masked gunmen outside a temple in a Vancouver suburb. His death sparked a diplomatic dispute between Canada and India, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging potential involvement of the Indian state in the incident.

The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into Nijjar's death and underscore the cooperation between Canadian authorities and law enforcement agencies. As the legal proceedings unfold, further updates on the case are anticipated.