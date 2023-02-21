At least three were killed and over 200 injured as fresh earthquakes wreaked havoc in Turkey which killed thousands of people in the country.

As per official reports, several individuals were hurt in both Turkey and Syria as a result of further buildings collapsing and trapping residents.

The town of Defne, in the Turkish province of Hatay, was the epicenter of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck on February 6 and was one of the hardest-hit areas.

It was followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 earthquake that was felt as far away as Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, Israel, and Israel.

Suleyman Soylu, the interior minister of Turkey, reported three fatalities and 213 injuries.

Five individuals were reportedly trapped in three collapsed buildings, where search and rescue operations were in progress.

The fresh earthquake triggered a number of buildings to collapse, trapping people inside, according to Hatay's mayor Lutfu Savas.

He told the reporters that these might be folks who had gone back to their homes or were attempting to remove their furniture from destroyed structures.

At least eight people were hospitalized in Turkey, according to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

As per SANA, Syria's official news agency said that falling debris in Aleppo caused six injuries.

Several reports also claimed that police search teams in Hatay managed to free one individual who was trapped within a three-story structure while also attempting to reach three other occupants.

Over 45,000 people were killed in both nations by the earthquake on February 6; the majority of these deaths occurred in Turkey, where more than 1.5 million people are currently staying in temporary shelters. More than 6,000 aftershocks have subsequently been reported by Turkish officials.

Journalists for HaberTurk reported they were badly shaken by Monday's earthquake and held on to each other to prevent collapsing.