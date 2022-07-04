A gunman has killed three people and wounded others, three of them critically, at one of Denmark’s biggest shopping malls in capital Copenhagen, police said.

The suspected gunman, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, said police inspector Soren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit, on Sunday.

“There are several injured, and what we also know now is that there are several dead,” Thomassen told a news conference.

The suspect has been charged with manslaughter and will face questioning in front of a judge on Monday.

The suspect was apprehended at 5.48pm local time while carrying a rifle and ammunition, said investigators.

Police said they launched a massive search operation throughout the local Zealand region early Sunday evening in search of any accomplices.

According to the police chief, the inquiry has not yet indicated any evidence of a racial or other motivation, although this could change.

The shopping centre is located outside of Copenhagen, right next to a metro line that links the downtown area with the airport. Field's is also close to a busy highway.

According to Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, there had been a terrible attack.

She expressed sympathy to individuals who had lost loved ones and urged Danes to unite and support one another during this trying time.

“Denmark was hit by a cruel attack on Sunday night,” she said. “Several were killed and many others injured which included families shopping or eating out; children, adolescents and adults.”

Just after hosting the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race, the attack shook generally happy Denmark towards the end of the week.