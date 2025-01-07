A series of six earthquakes, including a powerful 7.1-magnitude tremor, struck Tibet on Tuesday, claiming at least 126 lives and leaving over 188 injured, according to the Associated Press. The seismic activity, concentrated in Tingri County, caused widespread devastation, with tremors felt across India, Nepal, and Bhutan.



The epicenter, located in Tingri County, lies at the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, an area known for generating potent earthquakes that can alter the topography of the Himalayan region. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported extensive structural damage near the epicenter, stating, "Dingri County and surrounding areas experienced severe tremors, resulting in the collapse of numerous buildings."



Strong tremors were also felt in North India, including Delhi-NCR, Bihar's Patna, and parts of West Bengal, as well as in the northeastern states such as Assam. Nepal's capital Kathmandu witnessed residents rushing out of their homes in panic, while the country's disaster management authority confirmed that tremors were felt in seven hill districts along the Tibet border.



The Indian government expressed deep condolences for the loss of life and property in Tibet. "The government and people of India convey heartfelt sympathies for the tragic devastation caused by the earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.



Rescue operations are underway in affected areas, as authorities work to assess the full extent of the damage and provide relief to survivors