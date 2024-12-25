Chinese authorities have been accused of torturing a Tibetan village head, Gonpo Namgyal, to death after months of severe detention, sparking outrage among Tibetan communities. Namgyal, who led a village in Ponkor township, Darlag County, died on December 18, just three days after his release due to deteriorating health, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The crackdown began in May 2024 after the Tibetan Language Association launched the "Pure Mother Tongue" campaign, aimed at preserving the Tibetan language amid increasing pressures to adopt Mandarin. Chinese authorities arrested Namgyal and over 20 others, including the campaign’s leader, Khenpo Tenpa Dhargye, accusing them of "endangering state security."

Reports reveal Namgyal endured repeated electric shocks and other inhumane treatment during his seven months in custody. Preparations for his cremation uncovered severe internal injuries, including burned organs, believed to be the result of torture.

Khenpo Tenpa Dhargye, a prominent Tibetan Buddhist teacher and advocate for cultural preservation, remains detained, with his condition and whereabouts unknown. His arrest has drawn widespread concern, with Tibetan communities holding prayers for his release.

Observers see the detentions as part of a broader strategy by Chinese authorities to suppress Tibetan identity and promote Mandarin dominance. Critics argue these actions erode Tibetan culture and language under the guise of promoting "national unity consciousness," raising serious human rights concerns.