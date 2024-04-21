The US government is moving closer to banning TikTok, a popular social media app, as part of a big help plan for Israel and Ukraine. The House of Representatives voted 360-58 for a bill targeting TikTok, owned by a Chinese company, ByteDance.

The bill is similar to one passed in March, saying TikTok must find a new owner or be banned from US app stores. House Republicans added the TikTok bill to aid for Ukraine and Israel, urging the Senate to vote on all together.

Experts think the Senate will agree quickly, and President Biden is likely to sign the bill. This fast action shows how politics beyond TikTok’s control are affecting its future, despite its popularity among young Americans.

The bill gives TikTok 270 days to find a new owner, longer than before, with an option for the president to extend it. TikTok strongly opposes the bill, saying it threatens free speech and small businesses.

Despite TikTok's opposition, the bill is likely to pass the Senate, with an 80% chance according to analysts. Senate leaders plan to discuss the aid package soon, showing a high chance for the bill's approval.